Key points and analysis from Johnson's statement

Video

The prime minister has unveiled a "conditional plan" to reopen society, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors and plans for schools, shops and hospitality businesses to return to business.

Boris Johnson said changes would only be implemented if it was safe to do so, and leaders from the other nations of the UK have indicated that they are cautious to change the lockdown restrictions.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuennssberg explains the key points from the address to the nation.