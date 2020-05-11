'Use common sense' when meeting up outdoors - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that people in England can meet others outside their household as long as they stay 2m apart.

He was questioned by BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address on Sunday evening.

