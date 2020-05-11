Inspections to check firms are 'Covid-secure'
Coronavirus: PM announces 'Covid-secure' inspections for businesses

Businesses reopening under current lockdown restrictions will be subject to inspections to check they are keeping workers safe.

In the daily press briefing, Boris Johnson said workplaces must be "Covid-secure" and that employers will not be allowed to "get away with" forcing staff to work in unsafe conditions.

It comes after the UK government announced its roadmap out of lockdown with a slight change in restrictions from Wednesday.

