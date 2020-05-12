'International holidays unlikely for this summer'

Media player
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock says unlikely to be normal summer holiday season in 2020
There is unlikely to be a normal summer holiday season this year, Matt Hancock has said.
The health secretary told ITV's This Morning that because social distancing would have to be maintained for some time, it was unlikely that "big, lavish international holidays are going to possible for this summer."
Clip courtesy This Morning, ITV Studios
12 May 2020
