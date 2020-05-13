What does a 'Covid-secure' workplace look like?

Media player
Coronavirus: What does a 'Covid-secure' office look like?
Boris Johnson has encouraged people who can't work from home to return to work, revealing a list of guidelines for companies to follow, to ensure a "Covid-secure" workplace.
In the short term, there will be many immediate changes so that workers can socially distance from each other. Longer term, the coronavirus pandemic will reshape the future of architecture, office design and communal workplaces.
Video by Emily Wolstencroft
13 May 2020
