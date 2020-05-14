Cancer patient 'absolutely terrifed' of Covid-19
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus and cancer: 'We don't have time to wait'

Cancer patients have told the BBC of the devastating impact Covid-19 is having on their treatment and quality of life.

Liz from Hull is undergoing chemotherapy. She told the BBC's Jeremy Cooke that her support services have been cut back.

Correspondent: Jeremy Cooke

Camera/editing: Stephen Fildes

Producer: Claire Kendall

  • 14 May 2020
Go to next video: 'Miracle' baby offers hope to cancer patients