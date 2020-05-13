Jenrick defends reopening housing market

Video

The communities minister has defended government plans to reopen the housing market in England, on the first day the country's lockdown measures are eased.

Speaking at the Downing Street briefing, Robert Jenrick said he understood why it may seem "confusing at first glance" when the public had been separated from family members.

He added that "in the first instance" viewings should happen virtually and that there was "a clear plan to ensure the safety of everybody involved in the property".