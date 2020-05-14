Media player
Coronavirus: UK's eighth clap for carers
People across the UK showed their appreciation for front-line workers risking their lives to keep us safe for the eighth week.
The founder of clap for carers, Annemarie Plas, told BBC News that she was proud of the country for uniting every Thursday evening.
