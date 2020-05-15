Covid-19: Inside the UK's top-secret military lab
Their work is normally highly classified, but military scientists at Porton Down in Wiltshire are now fighting coronavirus.

Some of the same scientists who identified Novichok, the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning, have been helping to analyse Covid-19 and finding ways to protect NHS staff.

The BBC's Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale has been given exclusive access to the site.

