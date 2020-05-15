Reducing cases is focus, not the R rate - Harries

Video

At the daily news briefing the deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries was asked whether the so-called "R number" is the best measure to use to look at the progress of coronavirus.

In order to keep control of the spread of Covid-19, the R rate needs to be below 1.0. The latest government scientific advice says that it has increased to between 0.7 and 1.0.

Dr Harries said that although R was important, the government was aiming for a reduction in cases.