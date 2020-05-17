'10,000 unaccounted for deaths in care sector'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: '10,000 unaccounted for deaths in care sector'

Labour MP Angela Rayner, who was a care worker before becoming a politician, has called for an investigation into care home deaths during to coronavirus pandemic.

Her comments came as she spoke to the BBC's Andrew Marr.

  • 17 May 2020
Go to next video: Living in a care home in lockdown