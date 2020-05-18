Night at the museum: Man breaks into dinosaur exhibit
An international student has been charged with breaking into a Sydney museum after CCTV footage showed a man taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits.

The Australian Museum is the country's oldest museum.

