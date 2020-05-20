Losing a Jewish ‘beacon of light’ to coronavirus

Video

While attention has understandably been focused on the overall growing death rate from Covid-19, away from the headlines some groups in the UK have been hit disproportionately hard.

Britain’s Jewish community, which comprises around 0.5 per cent of the population - just 264,000 people - has suffered a high death toll. Figures from the Board of Deputies of British Jews say that 458 Jews have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic began.

Some of the reasons for that are demographic – many Jews are older, and they usually live in large urban areas – both factors which increase the risk of serious infection. But has the often social nature of Judaism also played a role?

BBC correspondent John McManus has been to the heart of the Jewish community to meet some of those affected by Covid-19.

Camera and editing: Sean Clare