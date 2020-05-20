'I hope the Queen's not heavy handed with the sword'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore reacts to knighthood for NHS fundraising
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising efforts after a special nomination from the prime minister.
The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities after completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.
Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore spoke to BBC Breakfast.
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52737210/coronavirus-captain-tom-moore-reacts-to-knighthood-for-nhs-fundraisingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window