Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's it like using the Covid-19 contact tracing app?
Isle of Wight resident Megan Mackney has told the BBC what it was like to receive a notification from the Covid-19 contact tracing app.
People on the island were invited to test the NHS app at the heart of the government's testing strategy two weeks ago.
Ms Mackney said she expected to get more information after being notified she had been near someone with symptoms.
-
21 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window