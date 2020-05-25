Young and vulnerable made homeless due to Covid

Video

There are warnings that children’s social services in England will face a large increase in demand as vulnerable children start to come out of lockdown.

The Association of Directors of Children's Services has told the BBC that as schools reopen, teachers will begin to see those needing help, after being at home for many weeks.

Social workers have tried to keep in contact with those already known to them - but limited access to some children during the pandemic could mean abuse, neglect or harm are going on behind closed doors.

The BBC's Frankie McCamley met some young people in desperate need of help as coronavirus hit the UK.