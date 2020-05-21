UK's ninth Clap for Carers
Coronavirus: UK's ninth Clap for Carers

From a helipad to the streets, millions of people across the UK have shown their appreciation for front-line workers risking their lives to fight coronavirus.

It's the ninth week in a row for Clap for Carers.

  • 21 May 2020
