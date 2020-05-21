Robbie Savage asks Hancock about football return
Robbie Savage asks Matt Hancock about return of grassroots football

There was a surprise appearance at Thursday's coronavirus daily briefing - ex-Wales midfielder and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Robbie Savage.

In his role as a Daily Mirror columnist, he asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock if we will have to wait for a vaccine before grassroots football can return.

