Chris Patten: UK should tell China this is outrageous
Chris Patten, Hong Kong's final British governor before the 1997 handover, says the UK should tell China its proposal for a Hong Kong national security law is "outrageous".
Lord Patten said China was using the preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to "bully and harass in other areas".
21 May 2020
