Chris Patten: We should tell China this is outrageous
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chris Patten: UK should tell China this is outrageous

Chris Patten, Hong Kong's final British governor before the 1997 handover, says the UK should tell China its proposal for a Hong Kong national security law is "outrageous".

Lord Patten said China was using the preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to "bully and harass in other areas".

  • 21 May 2020
Go to next video: Lawmakers carried out during HK parliament brawl