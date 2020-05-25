Media player
Coronavirus: Care home creates 'drive-through' visit
A care home in Devon has copied the concept of drive-through restaurants to reunite loved ones during the coronavirus crisis.
During lockdown regular visits haven't been allowed at Sefton Hall in Dawlish.
But through careful planning - including use of PPE, time-slots and separate stations - after eight weeks apart there was one day when families were able to see residents - from the safety their cars.
Care home staff and visitors shared this footage with the BBC with the permission of residents and families.
Produced by Harriet Bradshaw
-
25 May 2020
