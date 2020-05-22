Clap for carers should stop next week 'at its peak'
Clap for Carers founder says 'It's best to stop at its peak'

The UK's weekly applause for front-line workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak has "had its moment" and should end next Thursday.

People have been clapping from their doorways and windows since 26 March.

The woman behind it, Annemarie Plas, said it would be "beautiful" to end it after its 10th week, and make it an annual event.

