One day in lockdown

Coronavirus: A day of lockdown for young people in the UK
It’s week ten of lockdown in the UK, after restrictions were introduced on 23 March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Some of these measures have started to be lifted but others remain in place.
Though the impact has been felt by everyone, young people are one of the demographics hit hardest - with traditionally smaller incomes and living spaces.
So how are they coping? We asked young people across the UK to document a day in their life.
Produced and edited by Samantha Everett
26 May 2020
