Coronavirus: Shapps faces questions on Cummings lockdown trip
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Dominic Cummings' decision to travel during lockdown.
The prime minister's top aide is facing calls to resign after being accused of breaking the government's own lockdown rules after travelling over 200 miles from London to Durham.
Mr Cummings told reporters he "behaved reasonably and legally" when asked about the trip.
The BBC's Iain Watson asked Mr Shapps and England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries about the journey at the daily government briefing.
23 May 2020
