Aya Hachem's funeral takes place in Lebanon
Aya Hachem, 19, died when shots were fired from a passing car on in Blackburn on 17 May.
She was buried in the town of Kholeileh in Lebanon. Five people have been charged in relation to her death.
23 May 2020
