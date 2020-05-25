The unexpected benefits of lockdown in a tiny village

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How lockdown brought a village closer together
Facing a pandemic has been particularly challenging for rural areas. The populations are often older and poorer, with more limited access to public transport and broadband. The BBC's Jon Kay visited the Dorset village of Piddlehinton, where a huge volunteer effort has turned the threat of coronavirus into an opportunity for a fresh start.
-
25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window