'The residents were dropping like flies'

Since mid-March the St Ives Lodge Residential Care home in Chingford has lost six of its 35 residents to Covid-19.

One of the residents who had been regularly visiting hospital contracted Coronavirus. Staff believe it then spread to others who sat at the same table at mealtimes.

The BBC has followed the home as it struggled to get the better of the virus.

The government claims it put a protective ring around such homes from the start and that the majority are coronavirus free.

