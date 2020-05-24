'It looks like one rule for him and another for the rest of us'
Sir Ed Davey: Cummings family 'didn't need to go to Durham'

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings "didn't need" to travel during lockdown.

It comes after a row over Cummings' travel to the North East during lockdown, which he has said was for childcare reasons due to the fact that he and his wife were about to be sick with coronavirus.

  • 24 May 2020
