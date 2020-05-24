Johnson backs Cummings in lockdown travel row
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Johnson backs Cummings in lockdown travel row

The PM says Dominic Cummings "acted responsibly" when he travelled to the North East during lockdown.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google

  • 24 May 2020