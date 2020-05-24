Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
If people stop complying 'all of us will lose out'
Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's scientific advisory panel on behaviour, has expressed his dismay at the prime minister's view that Dominic Cummings had not broken the lockdown rules, warning that a "them and us" narrative would undermine public trust.
Reicher told the BBC that if the public chose to no longer comply with the lockdown guidelines, it could lead to another spike in coronavirus infections.
-
24 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window