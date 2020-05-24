If people stop complying 'all of us will lose out'
Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's scientific advisory panel on behaviour, has expressed his dismay at the prime minister's view that Dominic Cummings had not broken the lockdown rules, warning that a "them and us" narrative would undermine public trust.

Reicher told the BBC that if the public chose to no longer comply with the lockdown guidelines, it could lead to another spike in coronavirus infections.

