'Let's have Cummings inquiry' - shadow minister

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed has called for an inquiry into senior government aide Dominic Cummings' travel during lockdown.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended Mr Cummings, saying he acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity" and "with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of this virus".

Mr Reed, Labour MP for Croydon North, spoke to BBC Breakfast.

