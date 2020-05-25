'Let's have Cummings inquiry' - shadow minister

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Cummings: Call for inquiry from Labour's Steve Reed
Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed has called for an inquiry into senior government aide Dominic Cummings' travel during lockdown.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended Mr Cummings, saying he acted "responsibly, legally and with integrity" and "with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of this virus".
Mr Reed, Labour MP for Croydon North, spoke to BBC Breakfast.
-
25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window