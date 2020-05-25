Video

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has responded to claims of double standards regarding Dominic Cummings' lockdown travel, insisting it "certainly is not the case".

He said the prime minister had assured everyone "no rules had been broken" by his key adviser.

Boris Johnson said he believed Mr Cummings had "no alternative" but to travel from London to north-east England for childcare "when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus".

Mr Williamson spoke to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin.

