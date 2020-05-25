Dominic Cummings: Full statement on lockdown row

Video

The PM's chief advisor has given a press conference amid calls for him to resign, saying he wanted to "clear up confusion and misunderstandings" over his actions during lockdown.

Dominic Cummings started with a statement – which he said he should have given earlier, and which Boris Johnson had asked him to relay to the public.

In it Mr Cummings outlined events that saw him drive his family 260 miles to County Durham.

