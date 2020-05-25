Media player
Dominic Cummings: Full statement on lockdown row
The PM's chief advisor has given a press conference amid calls for him to resign, saying he wanted to "clear up confusion and misunderstandings" over his actions during lockdown.
Dominic Cummings started with a statement – which he said he should have given earlier, and which Boris Johnson had asked him to relay to the public.
In it Mr Cummings outlined events that saw him drive his family 260 miles to County Durham.
Read more: 'I don't regret what I did,' says Cummings
25 May 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window