Cummings: 'I behaved reasonably and legally'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cummings lockdown row: 'I behaved reasonably and legally'
The UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has given a statement to explain his actions during lockdown.
It follows allegations that he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles with his family to be near relatives when his wife developed coronavirus symptoms.
PM Boris Johnson has attempted to draw a line under the row - but MPs have continued to call for Mr Cummings' dismissal.
-
25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window