Cummings: 'I don't regret what I did'
Cummings lockdown row: 'I don't regret what I did... people may well disagree'

The UK PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has said he doesn't regret his behaviour during lockdown.

His statement follows allegations that he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles with his family to be near relatives when his wife developed coronavirus symptoms.

PM Boris Johnson has attempted to draw a line under the row - but MPs have continued to call for Mr Cummings' dismissal.

  • 25 May 2020
