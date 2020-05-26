Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to keep safe while shopping
All non-essential retailers will be allowed to reopen in England from 15 June, Boris Johnson has announced, as part of plans to further ease the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
But how are you meant to keep yourself and others safe while shopping?
Video by: Laura Foster, Tobias Chapple, Terry Saunders
-
26 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window