Cummings 'didn't break the guidelines' says Gove

Dominic Cummings: 'He didn't break the guidelines' says Gove
People will make up their own minds after listening to Dominic Cummings' "exhaustive" account of his travels during the lockdown, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said.
The prime minister's chief aide has defended driving 260 miles in March from his home to his parents' farm in County Durham.
Michael Gove was challenged by BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker on why Dominic Cummings didn't apologise.
26 May 2020
