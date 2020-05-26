Teacher who saw Cummings in woods 'feels vindicated'

Video

A retired chemistry teacher who spotted Dominic Cummings in County Durham says he has some regrets over getting involved.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Radio Newcastle, Robin Lees said it had been a “difficult few days” after his account of the encounter with Mr Cummings was initially rejected by Downing Street but felt “vindicated” by Mr Cummings' subsequent admission.

Boris Johnson's top adviser has explained why he drove 260 miles from his home in London to self-isolate at his parents' property.

He was then recognised by Mr Lees at Houghall Woods, some 35 miles away, on 12 April.