'Boris Johnson has lost credibility'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Public on government handling of lockdown and Cummings row
The BBC's Mark Easton has spoken to members of the public to get their reaction to the row over Dominic Cummings, and the government's handling of the coronavirus lockdown generally.
-
26 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52812702/coronavirus-public-on-government-handling-of-lockdown-and-cummings-rowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window