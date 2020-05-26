'Boris Johnson has lost credibility'
Coronavirus: Public on government handling of lockdown and Cummings row

The BBC's Mark Easton has spoken to members of the public to get their reaction to the row over Dominic Cummings, and the government's handling of the coronavirus lockdown generally.

  • 26 May 2020
