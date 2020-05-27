'You are trying to protect Dominic Cummings'
Dominic Cummings: Labour's Yvette Cooper challenges PM's handling of Cummings row

Labour MP Yvette Cooper accused Boris Johnson of "putting your political concerns above clear public health messages" as he continues to defend the movements of his senior aide, Dominic Cummings, during lockdown.

Mr Cummings is accused of breaking lockdown rules by travelling from London to County Durham.

The prime minister was giving evidence to the Commons Liaison Committee.

