Coronavirus: 'Vast majority will say yes' to test and trace
Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says "the vast majority will say yes" to the test and trace system which has been launched in the UK on Thursday.
The 2000 people who tested positive on Wednesday will be contacted by phone, email or text by one of 25,000 contact tracers and asked to divulge information about people they have been in contact with.
28 May 2020
