Johnson 'interposes' to deflect Cummings questions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson deflects questions to scientists about Dominic Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened during Thursday's daily coronvirus briefing to prevent scientific advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance answering questions about his aide, Dominic Cummings.

Mr Johnson said he wanted to "protect them" from "an unnecessary attempt to ask a political question".

  • 28 May 2020
Go to next video: 'Dominic Cummings' actions indefensible'