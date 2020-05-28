Johnson 'interposes' to deflect Cummings questions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson deflects questions to scientists about Dominic Cummings
Prime Minister Boris Johnson intervened during Thursday's daily coronvirus briefing to prevent scientific advisors Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance answering questions about his aide, Dominic Cummings.
Mr Johnson said he wanted to "protect them" from "an unnecessary attempt to ask a political question".
-
28 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52842001/coronavirus-boris-johnson-deflects-questions-to-scientists-about-dominic-cummingsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window