Boris Johnson 'interposes' to deflect Cummings questions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson 'interposes' to deflect Cummings questions

The prime minister said he wanted to "protect" scientific advisers from political questions.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 May 2020