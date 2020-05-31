When thousands sing the Messiah - remotely

Media player
Coronavirus: The self-isolation choir with worldwide members
We’ve all missed being with friends, families and colleagues over the last few weeks, but the two million people in the UK who belong to choirs have missed the experience of singing together.
This weekend thousands of them will gather online for a singalong of Handel’s Messiah, which lasts hours.
