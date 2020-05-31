George Floyd protesters march on US London embassy
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the American embassy in London, in solidarity with demonstrations in the United States, sparked by the death of a black man in police custody.

George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A white ex-policeman has been charged with his murder.

