'We're not asking people to stop shielding' - Jenrick

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said the rate of coronavirus infection is low enough to allow those who have been shielding to do "modest things".

It comes a day after scientific advisers to the government warned of the risk of lifting the lockdown in England too soon

About 2.5 million people in the UK were advised to stay at home as lockdown began, because they were identified as being at particularly high risk of needing hospital treatment for coronavirus symptoms.