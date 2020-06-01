George Floyd death: 'What if that was my brother?'
George Floyd death: How black British people are reacting

The death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody has sparked protests across the US - and in the UK as well.

The BBC's Shamaan Freeman-Powell speaks to black British people to find out how the shocking death has affected them.

