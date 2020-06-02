Poet's emotional tribute to coronavirus victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hussain Manawer's poem in tribute to coronavirus victims
It was three months ago that the first person in the UK passed away from coronavirus. Now the death toll stands at more than 39,000. For families grieving throughout this pandemic they've had to mourn at a social distance and haven't been able to say the goodbyes they wanted or hug their loved ones.
To pay tribute, BBC Breakfast commissioned Hussain Manawer to write and perform a poem.
-
02 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window