'Our son with Down's syndrome is thriving in lockdown'

Ali and Matt say they've never seen their son Zachary so well.

With Down's syndrome and a weak immune system, the four-year-old usually has a constant cough and runny nose, and has been in hospital with severe chest infections several times.

They live with Matt's parents in Hampshire and the family have all been isolating together, and although they have not been officially advised to shield, they have barely left the house and garden, except for walks in nearby fields.

Lockdown has been very difficult for some families with children with special needs, but Ali and Matt say that for Zachary, reduced exposure to infections has meant unusually good health, which has helped him to grow stronger and move forwards with his speech and language development.