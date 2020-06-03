Boris Johnson 'sickened' by George Floyd death

Media player
George Floyd: Boris Johnson 'appalled and sickened' by death
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said is appalled and sickened by the death of George Floyd, and that his message to people in the US is that "racist violence has no place in our society".
Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, he said that people in the UK “have the right to protest”, but urged demonstrators to “protest peacefully and in accordance with rules of social distancing".
03 Jun 2020
