PM warns against indoor gatherings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PM urges public not to gather inside as weather worsens
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public not to be tempted to gather inside, with rain forecast in the coming days after a long period of warm, sunny weather.
He said the government specifically relaxed the rules on meeting outdoors because "evidence shows the risks of transmission are much lower".
-
03 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window